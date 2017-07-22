× Conneaut man killed standing next to his disabled vehicle on SR 7

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 63-year-old Conneaut man was killed on State Route 7 in Monroe Township as he stood next to his disabled vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Theodore English was standing near his pick up truck that was pulling a trailer at around 7 a.m. Saturday. The trailer had lost a tire, so English pulled over just south of Hammond Corners Road.

A Conneaut woman driving her Rav4 failed to move over and around the disabled truck and hit the rear end of it. English was pinned beneath the trailer as a result of the crash. The Rav4 ran off the road and wound up on its side in a ditch.

English died at the scene.

The Patrol did not release any other information and says that accident remains under investigation.