Cleveland Metroparks gearing up for epic 100-year celebration tonight

CLEVELAND — Today is the day: The Cleveland Metroparks is celebrating its 100th birthday!

And, they’re doing it in a big way.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the party kicks off with live music, food and fun at Edgewater Beach. Grab a bite from many local food trucks and listen to a plethora of music styles all day long.

After Cleveland’s own Michael Stanley closes out the night, guests will enjoy a fireworks show for the ages, set to music from 106.5 The Lake.

We ❤️ @clevemetroparks, don't you? Come celebrate 100yrs with us today starting at 2p ending with 🎆 tonight! pic.twitter.com/c3OgOj6ycn — 106.5 The Lake (@1065theLAKE) July 22, 2017

The Cleveland Metroparks encourages visitors to arrive at Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park and all other marinas and nearby yacht clubs by early afternoon Saturday. Some of the parking lots will close, once they are full.

If you’re worried about the rain, looks like you don’t have to worry about it for this evening. Our FOX 8 Weather team says tonight should be mostly clear! Get the complete forecast, HERE.

