Video shows how troopers stopped accused drunk driver going wrong way on I-77

CANTON–Video just released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows exactly what happened when a driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 77 in Canton on Thursday.

The patrol received reports of the driver going the wrong way in the southbound lanes near Fulton Road.

Troopers intercepted the vehicle near Portage Street. There was heavy traffic at the time.

According to a post on the highway patrol’s Facebook page, troopers used “intentional contact” to bring the vehicle to a stop and protect other drivers in the area.

No troopers or drivers were injured.

The person driving the wrong way was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that person was under the influence of alcohol and was charged with OVI.