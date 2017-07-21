Tierra Bryant’s family awaiting DNA results after remains found in wooded area

ELYRIA, Ohio — Tierra Bryant’s family is still waiting for answers after human remains were found in an area crews have been searching for weeks.

Bryant’s family was on scene Thursday near Mussey Avenue in Elyria, when investigators found partial skeletal remains in what they believe was a grave, about 20 yards into a wooded area.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office, however, said they do not have a complete body yet and cannot tell if the remains are male or female. DNA testing will be needed to determine the identity.

Bryant, 19, was last seen in March 2015 in Middleburg Heights. This past June, 39-year-old Rashad Hunt was arrested in California and indicted for voluntary manslaughter, felony assault, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business.

Hunt reportedly confessed to the crime and led investigators to the search area.

More stories on Tierra Bryant here