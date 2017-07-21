Thunderstorm risk for Saturday: Take a look at the timing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The thundery weather returns as we head into Saturday as the stationary front lifts back in as a warm front. Note the greatest risk for organized thunderstorms will be Saturday morning.

We are in the SLIGHT RISK zone as far as severe storms go. Damaging winds and hail are the threats as clusters of storms move through. Stay up to date with the latest from our weather team on the timing and severity of the storms.

***Check out our Severe Weather Guide for safety tips and details on how to get the weather app**

The good news right now is that Cleveland Indians fans might see a lull in the thunderstorm activity Saturday evening. It is very possible that the game will not be interrupted by rain. Obviously, keep tabs on the latest forecast this weekend.