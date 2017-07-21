× Summit County Sheriff’s Office looking for witnesses of deadly Route 8 crash

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office released more information Friday about a deadly crash that happened on Route 8 in Boston Heights.

On Thursday at about 3:50 p.m., both the sheriff’s office and Boston Heights police responded to the crash which was in the northbound lanes of Route 8 near the I-80 Turnpike exit lane.

An American Coach motorhome driven by a Pennsylvania man struck a Honda Odyssey with eight passengers.

The Honda then struck a Dodge Caravan with one passenger.

Both the Honda and the Dodge were stopped on the exit ramp to I-80.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old man from the state of Washington, died at the scene.

Other people injured in the crash were taken to Akron hospitals.

Two lanes of the roadway were closed for several hours.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

If any witnesses of the crash have information, they are asked to please contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office or Boston Heights Police Department.

Read more, here.