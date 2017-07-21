Strangers offering their wedding dresses for free to brides impacted by Alfred Angelo closing

Tampa, FL- Just days after Alfred Angelo Bridal announced its closing, women across the country are blasting social media offering the brides to be wedding dresses.

Alfred Angelo Bridal was a national chain with 60 of its own stores across the country that filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida last week.

Women across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are using the hashtag #dressmatchmaker to offer ladies left in a panic their own wedding dresses.

Renee Lang, just outside Chicago, took to social media Tuesday morning to offer her wedding dress from seven years ago.

“It was a beautiful dress, very classic,” she said.

Lang, a local entrepreneur who has a mobile boutique in Illinois called Discover Melange also sells clothing all over the Midwest, and knows how important a dress is for a woman’s special day.

“I hope we get some kind of hits,” said Lang. “If not, I hope other individuals are able to connect with someone who can match them.”

