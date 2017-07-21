Special angel statue returned to family after it was stolen from yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A local family and Fox 8 News teamed up to make sure that a statue of an angel stolen from the yard of a home in Akron was returned to its rightful owners.

On Thursday, Fox 8 aired video from surveillance cameras outside the home, that showed a woman getting out of a car, walking up to the home, stealing the statue, and then jumping back into the car driven by an accomplice and driving away.

The angel that they stole has a great deal of sentimental value for the family of 22-year-old Michael Stone, who died in 2004 of a rare form of cancer.

His father, Rodney Stone, told Fox 8, "It just reminded me of Michael, you know and things over the years. I think about things that he's done over the years and things he wanted to do."

After Fox 8 News aired the story, a family who asked that they not be identified, contacted us and reported that they purchased the angel and three other lawn decorations from a couple, who were selling the items out of the back of the car shown in the surveillance video.

It turns out that the suspects have been using social media to sell the stolen items. The family that bought the angel, and Fox 8 contacted Akron Police with all of the information that we could supply about the suspects.

The family wanted to make sure that Michael Stone's parents got the statue back and turned it over to Fox 8 for transport back to Akron.

A look of relief was etched on Rodney Stone's face when we handed him the statue that means so much to him and his family.

"I appreciate it. They're great. It shows that there's some honest people out there and people want to see justice done," said Stone.

After placing the angel back in its rightful place in his front yard, Michael Stone’s father told us, "you know I drove past his grave today; I drove past. I think that he would be pleased that we got it back."

The Stone family is now hoping the thieves will be prosecuted and that other Akron residents, who have had their lawn decorations stolen, can now get them back.

The family says they are amazed by how brazen the thieves are, especially the way they are using social media to sell items that they have just stolen.

"People do a lot of things for money, but there's a lot of other things they can do legally to make money, you know and it's sick. Anywhere that you have something in your yard, it's not safe anywhere anymore," said Stone. “That's why I use the cameras; I have the cameras and it catches everything."

