Report: Koby Altman to be Cleveland Cavaliers’ new GM

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Cleveland Cavaliers have selected their new general manager.

Wojnarowski tweeted:

"After extended talks, the hiring of Koby Altman as Cleveland's new GM is imminent, league sources tell ESPN. Altman was Cavs' assistant GM."

The news comes on the same day ESPN reported Cavs' Kyrie Irving asked to be traded out of Cleveland.

A league source tells FOX 8 they are very close on the hiring of Altman as the new general manager.

