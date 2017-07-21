× More than 100 pounds of marijuana discovered during Richland County traffic stop

MANSFIELD – A man and a woman are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Richland County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped the 2009 Nissan Altima along I-71 back on July 13 for a window tint violation.

Troopers said the driver’s license was under suspension and the car had to be towed from the scene. During an inventory search, marijuana worth approximately $302,500 was located.

The driver, Ltanya C. Guess, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio and passenger, Don Lawrence, 51, of Cleveland, Ohio, were taken to the Richland County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies. Guess was also charged with driving under suspension and a window tint violation.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.