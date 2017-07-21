Missing: Lisa Siller

Posted 8:05 am, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:06AM, July 21, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.  We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Lisa Siller, 38, was last seen July 6 on Cleveland's west side.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Siller has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5318.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

