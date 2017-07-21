LIVE VIDEO: Summit County sheriff’s deputy appears in court on rape charges

<a href=”http://fox8.com/on-air/live-streaming-wc/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”><img src=”http://localtvwjw.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/vidbox.jpg” alt=”Live Video” /></a>

AKRON, Ohio– A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting a woman is appearing in court this morning.

Antonion Williamson, 46, turned himself into authorities yesterday.

He is being arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court around 8 a.m. Watch the hearing in the video above.

Prosecutors said the alleged crime happened on March 19, according to court documents. The victim is 26 years old.

A grand jury indicted Williamson on one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said the sheriff’s office cooperated with the investigation, which was handled by Akron police.

