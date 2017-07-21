× Happy Birthday Cleveland; celebrate with FREE cake and ice cream

CLEVELAND- The City of Cleveland is celebrating a big birthday this weekend. Our beautiful city turns 221 on Saturday.

The Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve will host a unique celebration to honor our city. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and includes a wreath laying ceremony at the Moses Cleveland statue, and a proclamation from Mayor Frank Jackson.

What is a birthday party without cake? There is an early birthday bash celebrating on Wade Oval from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m where you can get FREE cake and ice cream. There are also other events below.

Solar Car Races at Noon (Pick up your FREE solar car kit at Motorcars, located at 2950 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 in advance of the event.)

Bubblepalooza with Dr. UR Awesome

Games on the Green

FREE rides on The Euclid Beach Boys Rocket Ship Car®

Bounce Houses