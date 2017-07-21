Happy Birthday Cleveland; celebrate with FREE cake and ice cream
CLEVELAND- The City of Cleveland is celebrating a big birthday this weekend. Our beautiful city turns 221 on Saturday.
The Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve will host a unique celebration to honor our city. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and includes a wreath laying ceremony at the Moses Cleveland statue, and a proclamation from Mayor Frank Jackson.
What is a birthday party without cake? There is an early birthday bash celebrating on Wade Oval from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m where you can get FREE cake and ice cream. There are also other events below.
- Solar Car Races at Noon (Pick up your FREE solar car kit at Motorcars, located at 2950 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 in advance of the event.)
- Bubblepalooza with Dr. UR Awesome
- Games on the Green
- FREE rides on The Euclid Beach Boys Rocket Ship Car®
- Bounce Houses
41.499320 -81.694361