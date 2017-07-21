Forecast: Scorching temperatures with mostly sunny skies today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What to expect today: While a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms did show up, the coverage was meager. We can thank an early passage of the stationary front as it drifted south, aided by a lake breeze that developed. The front will stay in southern Ohio on Friday keeping virtually all of Northeast Ohio rain-free and sunny.

What to expect this weekend: That area of convergence that is supporting all of the thundery weather will return for a weekend visit, especially Saturday.

