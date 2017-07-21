ESPN: Cavs’ Kyrie Irving requesting trade out of Cleveland

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the fourth quarter while taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — ESPN is reporting Kyrie Irving asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him.

Brian Windhorst tweeted that  it happened during a meeting last week.

Sources told ESPN, Irving wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point.

ESPN said Irving’s agent,  Jeff Wechsler, would not confirm or deny this. He told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team.” He said what was discussed will be kept private.

Windhorst also reports LeBron James was informed of Irving’s trade request and was blindsided and disappointed.

Irving has been with the Cavaliers since 2011 when they made him the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

