Convicted sex offender working as magician hit with new charge: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a local sex offender working as a magician, and now he’s been hit with a new indictment.

But the new charge isn’t for what he did. Instead, the indictment got filed for what investigators say this man did not do.

David Garza is facing a charge of Failure to Register. Cuyahoga County prosecutors and Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies say Garza did not register his employment. He works as a magician running Gilligan Magic.

Chances are you've heard sex offenders have to tell sheriff's deputies where they live. But the law says they also have to reveal their jobs.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Andrew Santoli said, “It's frightening.” He says Garza has several convictions in Michigan and Ohio for groping or fondling teen girls and young women. So, investigators say it’s especially important for the public to know about the business of a guy like this. Santoli said, "He's failing to register his place of employment so that a parent who wants to look him up online isn't able to see his long history of sexual assaults."

Garza’s picture and part of his criminal history can be found on the Cuyahoga County sex offender website. The I TEAM found him at his home on Cleveland’s west side, and we broke the news to him about the new indictment. When we asked why he hadn’t registered his business, Garza answered, ”Honestly, it was an oversight on my part. And I will take care of this, right away." He added, "I understand their view point that I was trying to hide it. But that has not been the case."

Garza says he now makes his living doing magic tricks. He thought he only had to register his job if he had one workplace address. He claims he’s a new man, but he’s also prepared to deal with the fallout from the new charge. Garza said, "And I'm very, very sorry that I've hurt people in the past. Unfortunately, I can't change that. But in the future, I just want to move forward and bring some joy to people."

Garza said he doesn’t perform in schools or at events for kids. However, the I TEAM also reached out to one place where he has performed for adults, and a person there said she had no idea about his past.

If convicted of the new charge, Garza could face prison time.