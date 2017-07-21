Congressman Jim Renacci presents Bill Martin with special items honoring his father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Congressman Jim Renacci presented FOX 8's Bill Martin with several very special items honoring his father Almon W. Martin.

Al Martin served in the United States Army during WWII and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He enlisted in Ohio and studied at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Al Martin's name and contributions, as part of the greatest generation, were placed into the Congressional Record which was presented to Bill.

A flag flown over the United States Capitol was also presented.

Bill will be giving these honors to his mother. Audrey Martin was born and raised in Warren, Ohio, and currently resides in Florida.