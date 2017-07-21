× Cleveland police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Dacoreyn Drayton was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. outside of his Bessemer Avenue home.

He is approximately 5’1″, 175 lbs wearing black shorts and a red t-shirt. He was not wearing his glasses.

If anyone has seen Dacoreyn or has information about his location, please contact the Cleveland Police 4th District Detective Bureau (216) 623-5418.