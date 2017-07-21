Changing lives off the field: Pitcher Joe Smith explains ‘Athletes for a Cause’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-From making a difference on the baseball field, to changing lives and making a difference off the field.

You're to invited to a star-studded event this weekend. The fundraiser features Cleveland's athletes, exclusive silent auction items and great food and drinks.

The event is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Red Space on Superior Avenue.

Funds raised during the 'Athletes for a Cause' event will benefit the Carlos Carrasco Foundation's support of early childhood education. Money raised will also go towards the Help Cure HD Foundation, which helps families affected by Huntington's Disease.

The Help Cure HD Foundation was started by former Cleveland Indians' and current Blue Jays pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, former Fox 8's sports reporter, Allie LaForce.

Joe and Allie stopped by FOX 8 News in The Morning Friday to talk about the fundraiser. Hear more in the video above.

For more information about Athletes For a Cause and how you can take part click here.