Canton police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck teen

CANTON, Ohio — Police in Canton are looking for the driver who hit a teen with his car, stopped briefly, then took off.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 30th Street NW.

Police say two 18-year-old men were crossing the street when one of them was struck by an SUV.

Witnesses say the driver paused momentarily, then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or white-colored SUV, with possible damage to the left-front headlight area.

The injured teen was taken to Aultman Hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or suspect vehicle, is asked to call the Canton Police Traffic Bureau.