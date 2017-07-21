Browns coach Hue Jackson talks to Kristi Capel about campaign to combat human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Human trafficking cases in Ohio are some of the highest in the nation.

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson and his wife have launched a new campaign in hopes of helping women involved.

The organization headed up by Jackson and his wife, Michelle, will partner with the Salvation Army to provide a secure housing facility for women who have become victims of the sex trade.

The foundation will also work to spread awareness of human trafficking.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel sat down with Hue and Michelle to discuss the new foundation and who it will help.

