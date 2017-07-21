Attempted child abduction investigated in LaGrange Township

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted abduction in LaGrange Township.

According to a press release, at just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call of an attempted abduction on Whitney Road.

It was reported that a 4-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister were playing outside when a man drove up, pulled in the driveway, and asked them if they wanted candy.

When they declined, he got out of the vehicle, and grabbed the 4-year-old in an attempt to get her into his car.

At that point, another family member came out of the residence and yelled at the man to let go of his sister.

That’s when the man got back into his vehicle and drove away toward Indian Hollow Road.

The suspect is described as a black male; thin build; average height; in his mid 20s-early 30s; wearing a red shirt and blue shorts.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver 4-door sedan; the make and model are unknown. The witness stated it could possibly be a Honda, but was not sure.

If you have any information that may help in this investigation, you’re asked to please call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3710,