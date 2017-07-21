3 adults, 1 child injured in serious crash right outside Cleveland police station

CLEVELAND — When a serious accident happened right in front of a Cleveland police station early Friday morning, officers came running out to help.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m., near East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.

Police say two cars were headed westbound on Kinsman when a grey SUV hit a red SUV from behind. The red SUV rolled over and ended up on its roof. The grey car crashed into a power pole.

Officers inside the Fourth District headquarters heard the crash and ran outside to help. Three adults and one child were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is investigating the crash.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.