Woman’s tweets about ‘nightmare’ feet incident on flight go viral

SAN FRANCISCO — At first, she thought it would be a dream flight. When Jessie Char got onto a plane heading from Long Beach to San Francisco, she tweeted out a photo of empty seats and said, “My two favorite people to sit with on a plane.”

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

You guys will never guess what happened next. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

That quickly changed, thanks to the bizarre thing that happened next: A pair of feet appeared from the row behind her.

She tweeted, “Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare.”

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Char talked to PEOPLE about it. “I noticed one of the armrests collapse and so I looked over only to see a foot emerge from the row behind me. It was writhing around on one armrest and there was a significant amount of toe wiggling.”

Char told PEOPLE the person’s feet remained there for about 10 minutes, but things got even weirder. “Then she opened the window (shade) with her foot.”

Char’s tweets about her weird flight have gone viral; the one in which she shows the photo of the feet has over 27,000 likes so far.