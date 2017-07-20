× Two accused of starting Lorain house fire, defrauding Red Cross

LORAIN, Ohio– Two people are accused of intentionally starting a fire so they could collect money from the American Red Cross.

Tiffany Mills and Jasper Kennedy are charged with arson, theft and misuse of a credit card.

The Lorain Fire Department responded to a fire on Washington Avenue on July 17. Mills and Kennedy told fire officials they lived at the home and returned to find the house on fire.

Investigators soon learned the pair didn’t actually live there and the home at been vacant since an electrical fire in February.

According to police, Mills and Kennedy committed arson in an attempt to get financial assistance from the Red Cross. Some of the money was recovered.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday.