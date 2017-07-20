× Summit County Sheriff’s deputy indicted on rape charges

AKRON, Ohio– A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a woman.

Antonion Williamson, 46, turned himself into authorities Thursday morning. He will be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court at 8 a.m. Friday.

The alleged crime happened on March 19, according to court documents. The victim is 26 years old.

A grand jury indicted Williamson on one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said the sheriff’s office cooperated with the investigation, which was handled by Akron police.