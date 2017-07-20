Show Info: July 20, 2017
Manny’s Kebabs
Chef Demetrios Atheneos joined us in the kitchen today! He is the owner of three different restaurants and shared the perfect recipe for summer!
Bold Food and Drink
1121 W 10th St.
Cleveland, Ohio
main tel:(216) 696-8400
www.boldfoodanddrink.com
Forage Public House
14600 Detroit Rd. Suite#100
Lakewood, OH. 44107
main tel: 216.226.2000
http://foragepublichouse.com/
The Oak Barrel
5975 Canal Rd.
Valley View, OH 44125
main tel: 216.520.3640
fax: 216.520.3645
www.theoakbarrel.com
Comedian: Jon Reep
He won last comic standing season five and has done a whole lot more since then!
Tonight – Sunday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Woodstock BBQ
Driving down Madison Avenue in Lakewood, you might catch a whiff of brisket or ribs. It’s all happening here!
13362 Madison Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
216.226.8828
https://www.facebook.com/woodstockbbq/
Mortach Financial
The thought of having peace of mind in your financial life is something we all certainly would want and enjoy.
mortachfinancial.com/
Spice Hound
Kevin Scheuring, the Spice Hound, gave us some great tips on how to enjoy barbecue at home!
www.spicehoundcleveland.com
www.coitmarket.org
Canary Travel
Planning your next vacation has never been easier because there’s something for everyone aboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship!
canarytravel.com/
Crystal Clinic
It’s a disease you may have never heard of before, but it could affect one or both of your hands! Dr. John Dietrich helped to explain.
CrystalClnic.com/SummitHand
Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial
Put-in-Bay is known to be a great vacation spot, but did you know it’s home to a lot of history too?
https://www.nps.gov/pevi/index.htm