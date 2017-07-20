Missing: Labryant Abercrombie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Labryant Abercrombie, 27, was last seen July 8 on East 13th Street in Cleveland.

He is 6'3" tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black shorts, and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5318.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**