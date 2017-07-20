Meghan McCain shares emotional statement on father’s cancer

Countless messages and well-wishes have been released since it was revealed that Sen. John McCain, 80, is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

But it’s the message from his daughter, Meghan McCain, that really stands out.

She wrote an emotional message regarding her father’s diagnosis and shared it on social media.

“If we could ask anything of anyone now, it would be the prayers of those of you who understand this all too well. We would be so grateful for them,” she wrote after mentioning the “countless” families who have loved ones battling cancer.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father,” Meghan McCain wrote. “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

Despite the aggressive nature of her father’s cancer, Meghan McCain seems hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

“My love for my father is boundless, and like any daughter I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him,” she wrote. “I have faith that those days remain far away.”

She ended by acknowledging his place in American history and paying tribute to the simple, yet profound, role he plays in her life.

“He is a warrior at dusk, one of the greatest Americans of our age, and the worthy heir to his father’s and grandfather’s name,” she wrote. “But to me he is something more. He is my strength, my example, my refuge, my confidante, my teacher, my rock, my hero — my dad.”