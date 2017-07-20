Manny’s Kebabs With Toasted Orzo Pilaf & Tzatziki Sauce

TOASTED ORZO PILAF
3 Bags orzo Toasted - @375 degrees fan high for 5 minutes; Set aside let cool
3 Poblano Peppers small dice
2 Red Bell Peppers small dice
12 Celery Stalks small dice
1 Large or 2 small Yellow Onion small dice
½ Cup Blended Oil
SWEAT –then add the Toasted Orzo.
3 QT Chicken Base Stock (1/2 cup base to 3 QT H20 ratio). Simmer on low (200 degree induction temp) till liquid is almost gone – place on sheet tray to cool.
KEBAB MARINADE EMULSION
3 ½ cups fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup garlic
3 TBSP Dijon
1 TBSP kosher salt
1 TBSP black pepper
1 bunch cilantro
1 cup chopped shallots
Add 4 cups blended oil
Then add 1/3 cup dry oregano / mix by hand
-------------------------------------------------------
TZADZIKI
½ tub sour cream
½ tub greek yogurt
15 cloves garlic
2 bunches cilantro
3 cucumbers
2 TBSP kosher salt
2 TBSP black pepper
ROBO COUPE
1 whole cucumber and insides of other 2
With cilantro and garlic
ADD TO
Other 2 small diced cucumber skins, yogurt, sour cream, salt and pepper