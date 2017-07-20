Manny’s Kebabs With Toasted Orzo Pilaf & Tzatziki Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 Bags orzo Toasted - @375 degrees fan high for 5 minutes; Set aside let cool3 Poblano Peppers small dice2 Red Bell Peppers small dice12 Celery Stalks small dice1 Large or 2 small Yellow Onion small dice½ Cup Blended Oil

SWEAT –then add the Toasted Orzo.

3 QT Chicken Base Stock (1/2 cup base to 3 QT H20 ratio). Simmer on low (200 degree induction temp) till liquid is almost gone – place on sheet tray to cool.

KEBAB MARINADE EMULSION

3 ½ cups fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup garlic

3 TBSP Dijon

1 TBSP kosher salt

1 TBSP black pepper

1 bunch cilantro

1 cup chopped shallots

Add 4 cups blended oil

Then add 1/3 cup dry oregano / mix by hand

-------------------------------------------------------

TZADZIKI

½ tub sour cream

½ tub greek yogurt

15 cloves garlic

2 bunches cilantro

3 cucumbers

2 TBSP kosher salt

2 TBSP black pepper

ROBO COUPE

1 whole cucumber and insides of other 2

With cilantro and garlic

ADD TO

Other 2 small diced cucumber skins, yogurt, sour cream, salt and pepper