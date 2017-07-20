Man shot while riding in truck on Cleveland’s Shoreway

CLEVELAND– A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach while riding in a truck on the Shoreway.

The victim had just left Edgewater Park when it happened at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the report from Cleveland police. The driver reported hearing several gunshots and sped up when he noticed his passenger was shot.

The driver didn’t see the shooter, but witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Chevrolet Equinox with black rims, dark-tinted windows and after-market blue headlights.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where doctors immediately performed surgeries. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators found several bullet holes in the truck, which was towed for processing.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland Division of Police.