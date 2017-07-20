LIVE: Parole board members deliberating O.J. Simpson’s fate

Linkin Park lead singer found dead in apparent suicide, TMZ reports

Posted 2:40 pm, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:41PM, July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

LOS ANGELES– Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in an apparent suicide Thursday morning, TMZ reported.

The 41-year-old father of six hanged himself at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, south of Los Angeles.

Bennington was often outspoken about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, including crack and acid.

Bennington was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who hanged himself on May 18. Bennington even performed at the grunge icon’s funeral at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Linkin Park debut album was released in 2000, and featured hits like “In the End” and “One Step Closer.” The band collaborated with Jay Z on the album “Collision Course” and provided music for the 2007 movie “Transformers.”