× Linkin Park lead singer found dead in apparent suicide, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES– Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in an apparent suicide Thursday morning, TMZ reported.

The 41-year-old father of six hanged himself at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, south of Los Angeles.

Bennington was often outspoken about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, including crack and acid.

Bennington was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who hanged himself on May 18. Bennington even performed at the grunge icon’s funeral at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Linkin Park debut album was released in 2000, and featured hits like “In the End” and “One Step Closer.” The band collaborated with Jay Z on the album “Collision Course” and provided music for the 2007 movie “Transformers.”