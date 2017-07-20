× I-Team: Reports related to autopsy of former Lafayette Twp. trustee sent to coroner

MEDINA, Ohio — The Fox 8 I-Team has confirmed that reports related to the autopsy of former Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron have been sent to the Medina County coroner and are expected to be released early next week.

Sources tell the I-Team the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office sent the reports to the Medina County coroner this week. The coroner is out of the office this week and will review the information Monday.

Medina officials say the coroner is expected to go over the reports with the Macron family first and then will release the information publicly.

Macron was reported missing in December. His body was found in February in Chippewa Lake.

Medina officials say they still don’t know how Macron died.

Macron’s widow, Victoria, has told Fox 8 she is frustrated because she wants to know what happened to her husband. The family has hired Cleveland attorney Richard Lillie to help them get answers.

