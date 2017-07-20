Fountain honoring son who died stolen from Akron family’s yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- When 22-year-old Michael Stone died in 2004 of a rare form of heart cancer, his grieving parents placed a fountain of an angel in the front yard of their home in Akron as a tribute.

"It just reminded me of Michael, and I think about things that he's done over the years and things he wanted to do," said his father Rodney Stone.

Stone said he and his wife were upset when they discovered that someone had taken the angel. Surveillance cameras revealed that on July 14, a woman grabbed the statue and jumped into a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

"I think they're sick. I don't know. It's just very bad and you know, I feel bad. The value of it, it's not worth a lot of money. It's more sentimental," Stone said.

Other residents in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood reported items have also been taken from their yards.

The Stone family said they firmly believe the same woman and her accomplice are responsible for those crimes as well. Stone noted the thief is wearing a black T-shirt with the word "ion" on it. He said the hatchback on the vehicle used by the criminals is open, as if they're on a shopping trip, taking whatever they please.

"I know they can't be very much if they steal in broad daylight. They've got to be hard up for something, especially stealing an angel," Stone said.

Anyone who can identify the woman or the owner of the vehicle shown in the surveillance video is asked to call Akron police.