Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards for kids  

“Do not be lulled into a false sense of security that a toy is safe simply because it is popular,” organization President Joan Siff said.

The group also warned about the fire dangers posed by lithium batteries in hoverboards; the potential for blunt force injuries from plastic weapons based on superhero movies; and impact injuries from non-motorized scooters.

Not all the possible summer safety hazards on the W.A.T.C.H. list had to do with children’s playthings. It also includes warnings about water safety, and the risks posed by clothing drawstrings.

W.A.T.C.H doesn’t tell the whole story and “tends to needlessly frighten parents,” said Joan Lawrence, vice president of safety standards at The Toy Association, an industry group of toy manufacturers and retailers, which helps develop safety standards. Toy safety is highly regulated under federal law, she said.

Lawrence, known as the “toy safety mom” pointed out that hoverboards and non-motorized scooters are not considered toys under federal regulatory definitions.

The Toy Association last month issued its own guidelines for parents thinking of buying fidget spinners, including following age recommendations on the packaging, buying only from reputable retailers, and inspecting them frequently for loose parts.

“Look at it before you buy it,” she said. “If it’s not age graded, put it down.”