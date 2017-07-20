Endangered Missing Adult Alert: Police looking for man with ‘mental impairment’

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police Department and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have issued an “Endangered Missing Adult Alert” for a man with a “mental impairment” who left his home and has not returned.

Euclid Police say William Bonner, 21, walked away from his house on Lake Shore Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

By early Thursday, he had not yet returned home.

Bonner is said to have a “mental impairment” and police said they were concerned for his safety.

He is five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing a black and green shirt, khaki pants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.