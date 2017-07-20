Cleveland police: Several animals removed from home after woman’s body found

CLEVELAND — The discovery of a woman’s body Wednesday night led to the removal of about 12 animals from a Cleveland home.

Cleveland police responded to a home in the 7400 block of Elton Avenue Wednesday, just before 7:30 p.m.

There, officers found an unresponsive 39-year-old woman. Officials say they believe she most likely died from natural causes.

A spokesperson from the Cleveland APL says the organization removed two dogs and about 10 cats. The animals were reportedly in “bad” condition, but specifics have not yet been released.

The city kennel also assisted with rescuing the animals; however, with the kennel being at capacity, it was unclear if they were able to house them.

All the animals removed from the home were taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Cleveland police are investigating.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.