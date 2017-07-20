Cleveland police investigate brutal attack of officer and recent police cadet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Detectives are investigating a report that two men, one a recent Cleveland Heights Police Academy graduate, and the other a local police officer, were attacked while at the King of Diamonds Bar on Lee Road.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. July 13.

The one victim, who graduated from the academy last year, is still in a rehabilitation center. He asked we don’t show his face or name him, because the suspects have not yet been arrested. He said he and his friend were out celebrating his friend’s birthday when the incident happened.

“We heard gunshots outside,” the victim said. “Then about 8 to 10 guys came running into the bar and all hell broke loose.”

The victim said he was kicked in the head and the face. He suffered a concussion, and several other injuries.

“They said bleeding on the brain and I have eye injuries,” the victim told Fox 8, Thursday. His friend also suffered a concussion.

No arrests have been made. If anyone has any information they are asked to call Cleveland’s Fourth District Detectives as soon as possible.