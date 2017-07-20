Browns coach Hue Jackson launches foundation to combat human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns head coach Hue Jackson has launched a new foundation aimed at combating human trafficking

A special event was held in Berea Thursday to officially launch the Hue Jackson Foundation.

The organization headed up by Jackson and his wife, Michelle, will partner with the Salvation Army to provide a secure housing facility for women who have become victims of the sex trade.

The foundation will also work to spread awareness of human trafficking.

"We are delighted that the Hue Jackson Foundation has partnered with the

Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland to help fund much-needed safe housing

for adult female Human Trafficking victims. The Hue Jackson Survivors of

Human Trafficking Residence will offer a safe environment for victims to heal

and focus on their treatment. It will include shared office space for law

enforcement, healthcare and social service professionals who work with them.

In addition to these agencies, the Renee Jones Empowerment Center will utilize

this office. The foundation believes that in order for survivors to break the

trafficking cycle, secure housing is critical,” Coach Jackson explained.

Coach Jackson and his wife were joined by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, human trafficking cases in Ohio are some of the highest in the nation.

The foundation's website: huejackson.org will be LIVE beginning Friday, July 21.