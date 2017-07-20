Brother says Akron murder victim would forgive suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The news that charges have been filed in the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Zak Hussein means another step in finding closure for his family.

Hussein was working at his family's business, Premium New York Style Pizza, on Dec. 7, 2015 when he was shot during a robbery. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Zak's brother, Ammar Hussein, was upstairs when the shooting happened. He said he felt frozen in time.

"You see a shadow leaving and you see your brother dying," Ammar said following the announcement that 23-year-old Shaquille Anderson was charged in the case.

Ammar, who praised the tireless efforts of the Akron Police Department, said it's humbling to know a suspect is behind bars. Anderson is already serving 21 years at the Mansfield Correctional Institute for eight armed robberies. Ammar also said this gives hope to all the families of violent crime victims that their cases can be solved.

"It hurt for a long time. A lot of people lost a close person and now they can feel they didn't lose that close person in vain," the brother told FOX 8.

Ammar Hussein also expressed concern for the suspect's family, who he said is also experiencing pain. He also said he doesn't totally blame Anderson for his actions.

"You have to look at his environment. You have to look at his situation. Is he a byproduct of our society?" Ammar said. "I'm actually familiar with Lake Street. I know exactly where that's at and I don't see any other options than the lifestyle he chose... At the end of the day, who taught him this? Somebody taught him this. Some sort of behavior, some sort of experience in his life led to these types of behaviors."

Ammar described his brother as selfless, always giving people the benefit of the doubt. He said if he's lucky he'll have a son as amazing as Zak.

"I'm sure if Zak would have survived the incident, and let's instead of a murder charge, it was aggravated robbery or assault charge. I'm sure if he would have survived, he would have forgave the gentleman as well."

