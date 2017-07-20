Live video: Investigators discovered body in Elyria during search for missing woman

ELYRIA, Ohio– Investigators located a body in their search for missing Middleburg Heights woman Tierra Bryant, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, Middleburg Heights police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office were in a wooded area near Mussey Avenue in Elyria Thursday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is also responding to the scene.

Bryant, 19, was last seen on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015.

On June 20, Rashad Hunt, 39, was arrested in Sacramento, California in Bryant’s death. He was indicted for voluntary manslaughter, felony assault, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business.

