Akron police to announce charges in 2015 pizza shop murder

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are expected to announce charges today in a 2015 pizza shop shooting, that left 21-year-old Zakaeria Husein dead.

A news conference is set for 10:30 a.m., where officials will likely release the identity of the suspect, who is already behind bars on unrelated charges.

Husein was working behind the counter at his family's pizza shop, Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Avenue in Akron, on the evening of December 7, 2015, when it happened: Just before closing time, an armed gunman, wearing all black, stormed in and shot Husein, even after he handed over money from the register.

Husein's older brother, who was in the store at the time, says knowing a suspect is behind bars is a relief.

"Peace of mind that not everybody can relate to ... maybe I don't have to carry a gun all the time anymore, I don't know, it's phenomenal," Ammar Husein told Fox 8 News.

