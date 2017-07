BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash on Route 8 northbound on Thursday.

According to Boston Heights police, the crash involved three vehicles, and sent seven people to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The accident, which happened between I-80 and I-271, is causing traffic backups.

No other details were immediately available.

