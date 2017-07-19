Bond continued for woman charged in deaths of 2 Coventry Township teens

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The woman accused of hitting and killing two teens walking along the road in Coventry Township last month appeared in court Wednesday.

Natasha R. Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, cried throughout the hearing. Her attorney asked that bond be lowered, adding that she has a 6-year-old son, lives with family and has a full-time job.

At one point, she asked the judge to consider her heart condition. He pointed out there is an infirmary in jail that could treat her or make health recommendations.

The judge continued her $150,000 bond.

Boggs faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of tampering with records, one count of vehicular assault, one count of driving while texting and one count of marked lane violation.

On May 28, three children were walking along South Main Street near Leicester Drive at about 4:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Boggs drove over the fog line, hitting the victims.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, died from the crash. Both girls were 14 years old and students at Coventry Middle School.

A 15-year-old boy was also seriously injured and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

