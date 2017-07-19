× Woman believed to be missing from Elyria found dead in southern Ohio; Ex-boyfriend arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio– Authorities in Greenville, Ohio were investigating an impaired driver and ended up finding a body they believe to be a missing Elyria woman.

Linnea Satterfield, 56, was reported missing by her sister at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. Detectives searched the home she once shared with her ex-boyfriend, 56-year-old Roy E. Owens Jr., on Charles Court in Elyria. Police said that’s where they found signs of a struggle and blood on the floor.

On Tuesday, the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office and Elyria Police Department issued warrants for Owens for felonious assault and domestic violence. Investigators urged people to be on the lookout for Owens’ Buick LeSabre.

Elyria police said the Darke County Sheriff’s Office found Owens in Greenville on Wednesday. The city is about 35 miles northwest of Dayton.

Owens put his car in a ditch on state Route 49 and hit a pole. When he got out, he was wearing only socks and underwear. According to police, he tried to commit suicide with a dull knife, but was taken into custody.

Deputies discovered a deceased woman in the trunk. They said they believe it’s Satterfield.

