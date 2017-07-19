Warrants issued for man after blood, signs of struggle found in home of ex-girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Elyria Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Elyria woman and her ex-boyfriend, who they believe is holding her captive.

Linnea Satterfield, 56, was reported missing by her sister on Monday. Police say her car was sitting in the driveway of her house on Eastern Heights Boulevard. Her purse was on the passenger seat, and her cell phone was found nearby.

Officers decided to check the home Satterfield used to share with her ex-boyfriend, Roy Owens Jr., 56. They found the door unlocked, signs of a struggle inside and blood on the floor.

"We definitely feel Mr. Owens is a dangerous man and should be considered armed and dangerous," said Elyria Capt. Chris Costantino.

Owens is likely driving a gold, four-door 2001 Buick LeSabre.

Anyone who sees them or the car is asked to call 911.

