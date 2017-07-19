To protect and serve… ice cream!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Their mission is "to protect and serve."

But this summer, officers with the Cleveland Division of Police have added "ice cream" to that mission.

The "Let's Chill Together Ice Cream Truck" will be hitting the streets of Cleveland's neighborhoods all summer long.

Officers have 10,000 ice cream treats to hand out thanks to a donation from local ice cream company "Pierre's."

The police department wants you to snap pictures with your ice cream and use the hashtag "#LetsChillCLE" when you post to social media (be sure to tag the city's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts.) One lucky child will win a lunch with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to talk about the important mission of the ice cream truck. You can hear all about it in the video.