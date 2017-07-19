× Show Info: July 19, 2017

Chippewa Lake Water Ski Show

Looking for something to do after dinner tonight? We found this hidden gem where you can watch a water ski show for free!

7pm Every Wednesday night in the Summer

Emerald Lake

3196 Clark Mill Road

Norton

www.chippewaskiteam.com

The Sound Of Music

You know the music! You know the movie! Now here’s your chance to enjoy The Sound Of Music on the stage!

Playhouse Square

1501 Euclid Ave | Suite 200 | Cleveland OH | 44115

216-640-8662

playhousesquare.org

Omahoma Bob’s Barbecue

South Wooster is home to some mouth-watering Texas-style barbecue!

128 S Market Street, Wooster

http://www.omahomabobsbbq.com/

Ohio Tea Company

The perfect match for barbecue is a big glass of iced tea!

5569 Fulton Dr NW

Canton, OH 44718

330-333-9454

www.ohioteaco.com

Mar-Lou Shoes, Inc.

Here you can find some summer shoe styles for men!

5471 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland, Ohio 44124-2923

www.marloushoes.com

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

This is one place that keeps getting better and better! Check out their new slides and expansions!

www.kalahariresorts.com

www.kalahariexpeditions.com