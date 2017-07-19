× Sheriff asking for info on death of man found in Berlin Lake

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio – The Mahoning County sheriff’s office is asking the public for any information they may have about the death of a man found in Berlin Lake in June.

The body of Robert Lee Johnson, 60, of Akron, was found in Berlin Lake on June 24, 2017.

Sheriff’s detectives are looking for more information into this, and are asking that anyone who knows anything call them at 330-480-5039. The public can also contact Youngstown Area Crime Stoppers at 330-746-2583. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.