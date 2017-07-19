× Police say they have suspect in 2015 murder at Akron pizza shop

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities in Akron plan to release details Thursday regarding “new developments” in the 2015 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in his family’s Akron pizza shop.

Akron police said no one has been charged in the case, but they have identified a suspect. Investigators did not released any information about the suspect other than the individual is already in custody on unrelated changes. A news conference will be held Thursday.

Zakareia Husein was behind the counter of the pizza shop, Premium New York Style Pizza, when an armed man entered the store. He was wearing all black and was pointing a gun at Husein.

Surveillance shows Husein did what he was told to do, but the robber still shot and killed him before running off.

There had been a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

